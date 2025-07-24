Telecom sector heads toward privatization with no clear roadmap

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google More than two decades after Lebanon first introduced structural reforms for its telecommunications sector, the government is preparing to take a key step.The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) is close to finalizing the terms of reference for a contract to evaluate both the tangible and intangible assets of the Telecommunications Ministry, the public operator Ogero and the two mobile providers, Alfa and Touch.Once completed, the document will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, paving the way for a call for tenders, in accordance with Public Procurement Law No. 244/2021. More econ from today Financial inclusion: Lebanon remains among worst countries financially The contract — estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million, to be paid by the two mobile operators — aims to compile a comprehensive inventory of physical...

More than two decades after Lebanon first introduced structural reforms for its telecommunications sector, the government is preparing to take a key step.The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) is close to finalizing the terms of reference for a contract to evaluate both the tangible and intangible assets of the Telecommunications Ministry, the public operator Ogero and the two mobile providers, Alfa and Touch.Once completed, the document will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, paving the way for a call for tenders, in accordance with Public Procurement Law No. 244/2021. More econ from today Financial inclusion: Lebanon remains among worst countries financially The contract — estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million, to be paid by the two mobile operators — aims to compile a comprehensive inventory of...

