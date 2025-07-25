Elissa: Hezbollah will not concede anything, we all know it

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google It was a bit after 8:30 p.m. when she finally muted the TV in her second home. “Alright, I’ve heard enough, I’m ready for your questions,” Elissa said confidently, keeping one eye on the weather forecast. That evening, the Israeli strike on the Syrian Defense Ministry was making headlines, dominating most of the evening news just as it ended. Enough to put any idea of returning to Damascus out of her mind. “I don’t see myself going back there, not now, nor in the near future. I’m not at all ready,” stated the singer, who for a long time was persona non grata in Assad’s Syria, subject to repression and constant censorship. A look back: Elissa: The Syrian regime wanted to take me to court With good reason: Born to a father from Deir al-Ahmar (Baalbeck) and a Syrian mother from Wadi al-Nasara, Elissa became a celebrated and...

It was a bit after 8:30 p.m. when she finally muted the TV in her second home. “Alright, I’ve heard enough, I’m ready for your questions,” Elissa said confidently, keeping one eye on the weather forecast. That evening, the Israeli strike on the Syrian Defense Ministry was making headlines, dominating most of the evening news just as it ended. Enough to put any idea of returning to Damascus out of her mind. “I don’t see myself going back there, not now, nor in the near future. I’m not at all ready,” stated the singer, who for a long time was persona non grata in Assad’s Syria, subject to repression and constant censorship. A look back: Elissa: The Syrian regime wanted to take me to court With good reason: Born to a father from Deir al-Ahmar (Baalbeck) and a Syrian mother from Wadi al-Nasara, Elissa became a...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in