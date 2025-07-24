Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CRIME

Lebanese Army conducts alleged drone strike during manhunt for wanted suspects in Baalbeck


L'Orient Today / 24 July 2025 18:47

Lebanese Army conducts alleged drone strike during manhunt for wanted suspects in Baalbeck

The vehicle that was targeted and in which the wanted individuals were onboard on July 24, 2025. (Courtesy of Sara Abdallah/ L'Orient Today)

The Lebanese Army launched an alleged drone strike targeting a wanted individual in Baalbeck’s Tal al-Abiad area as part of an ongoing search operation, but the missile missed its target and the suspect escaped, L'Orient Today’s correspondent in the region reported Thursday.

The operation began with a raid in the town of al-Jamaliyeh, during which clashes broke out between army units and armed suspects east of the town. During the confrontation, the army pursued a wanted SUV and targeted it with a drone.

The drone strike targeted a wanted individual in the Tal al-Abiad area, in the town of al-Jamaliyeh, while he was inside a vehicle traveling through a non-residential zone. The missile missed its target, and the suspect escaped.

Army units have since imposed a security cordon around the area, and search operations remain ongoing.

The Baalbeck-Hermel region is regularly the scene of security operations conducted by the army in search of fugitives or drug traffickers.

Later in the day, a unit of the Lebanese Army carried out a raid in the town of Abra, east of Saida, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region reported.


