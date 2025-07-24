Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
When politics meddles in the fight against corruption

MPs lifted the parliamentary immunity of MP and former Industry Minister George Bouchikian and referred three former ministers to an investigative committee.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 24 July 2025 12:38

Lire cet article en Français
When politics meddles in the fight against corruption

The Chamber granting an audience to Boutros Harb, former telecommunications minister, on July 23, 2025. (Credit: Lebanese Parliament)

Is this the start of a new phase in Lebanon’s fight against corruption?In a session held on Wednesday at Nejmeh Square, Parliament lifted the immunity of Zahle MP George Bouchikian, allowing for his prosecution on charges of corruption during his tenure as industry minister (2021–2025).It is an unprecedented move in more than two decades. MPs also formed a parliamentary investigative committee tasked with hearing three former telecommunications ministers over cases linked to their time in office. Context Parliament lifts Bouchikian immunity, refers three ex-ministers to inquiry commission On the surface, both measures appear to signal parliament’s intent to send a positive message to the international community, which continues to push for reforms, especially in the area of anti-corruption.But in Lebanon, politics is never far...
