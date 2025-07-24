Woman in her 70s accused of plotting Netanyahu's assassination

On Wednesday, Israeli police announced suspicions that an anti-government activist was planning to assassinate Prime Minister Netanyahu, according to Haaretz.

The suspect, a Tel Aviv resident in her 70s, was arrested a month and a half ago following an investigation involving the Shin Bet security service. She was released the same day and placed under strict house arrest.

The investigation against the suspect opened after several reports to the police were made of her intent to harm Netanyahu. After falling ill, she reportedly told fellow activists she planned to “take Netanyahu with her,” and had been actively trying to obtain both information on his security arrangements and weapons.

On Thursday, the police will hand over the investigation to the State Prosecutor’s Office, which plans to file an indictment for conspiracy to commit a crime. The suspects’ identity remains under a gag order.

Following this news, many government officials have come out to condemn the planned attack. Opposition leader Yair Lapid stated that he “strongly condemns the attempt,” and hopes the suspect will be brought to justice.

Opposition Member of Knesset Gilad Kariv echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “violence has no place, and is an existential threat.” However, Kariv pointed to the double standards behind the condemnation of this attack, and not previous ones committed on members of the Arab-led Hadash-Ta’al party, MK Ayman Odeh and MK Ofer Cassif, last week.

Kariv stated that violence is not only a threat against a prime minister but also “when it is directed against a party chairman and a member of the Knesset.” He found it "inconceivable that such a simple saying will not leave the mouth of even one coalition member, let alone the Knesset speaker’s mouth.”