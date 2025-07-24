After Sweida violence, Sharaa shaken but not defeated

Syrian internal security forces stand guard at a checkpoint in Daraa governorate (South), as buses arrive for the evacuation of civilians from Sweida by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, as part of the cease-fire agreement reached on Sunday between the government in Damascus and Druze factions, on July 23, 2025. (Credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)
For many observers, what has happened in Sweida marks Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa's gravest strategic error. Despite violence on the coast in March and in Damascus's Druze suburbs, experts warned that his transition has never been so at risk since his rise to power in December as it is now. Since clashes began between Druze factions and tribal fighters — which government forces joined more than a week ago — the country has been on edge. While a cautious calm has been observed in Sweida in recent days, abuses committed by both sides are fueling a growing sense of hatred that could have severe consequences. Atrocities in Sweida Sweida: Perpetrators document abuse of Druze civilians This observation raises questions about the gamble Sharaa took. Some see it as a trap he stumbled into, while others believe he was...
