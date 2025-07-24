Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Sweida: Perpetrators document abuse of Druze civilians

Several offenders filmed their summary executions of civilians. These images could potentially serve as evidence of their crimes, but they have also inflicted deep pain on the victims' families.

L'OLJ / By Emmanuel HADDAD, 24 July 2025 09:40

Lire cet article en Français
Sweida: Perpetrators document abuse of Druze civilians

Families from Sweida evacuated by the U.N. to Busra al-Harir, in Daraa province, on July 22. (Credit: AFP)

The collective execution of the Saraya family was recorded in two phases by its perpetrators.In a first video recorded by one of them, armed men wearing fatigues and shouting “Allahu Akbar” threaten seven unarmed men walking in a single file. Some of the uniforms have insignia, but when contacted, the platform Verify Syria said it hadn't been able to confirm the identity of the assailants.Several fighters filmed the second scene. Recognizable by their clothing, the seven unarmed men are forced to kneel on the ground in Tishreen Square. They are then called “dogs” by one of the armed men before being riddled with bullets at point-blank range. Stories on the ground Executions, homes set on fire, abandoned bodies: Testimonies from Sweida’s displaced Bedouins Verify Syria denied the allegations that the fighters filmed are part of a...
