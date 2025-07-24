Sweida: Perpetrators document abuse of Druze civilians

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The collective execution of the Saraya family was recorded in two phases by its perpetrators.In a first video recorded by one of them, armed men wearing fatigues and shouting “Allahu Akbar” threaten seven unarmed men walking in a single file. Some of the uniforms have insignia, but when contacted, the platform Verify Syria said it hadn't been able to confirm the identity of the assailants.Several fighters filmed the second scene. Recognizable by their clothing, the seven unarmed men are forced to kneel on the ground in Tishreen Square. They are then called “dogs” by one of the armed men before being riddled with bullets at point-blank range. Stories on the ground Executions, homes set on fire, abandoned bodies: Testimonies from Sweida’s displaced Bedouins Verify Syria denied the allegations that the fighters filmed are part of a...

