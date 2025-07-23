Geagea pays Joumblatt a rare visit to talk Sweida, weapons, and diaspora vote

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Politicians have their fair share of meetings, but this one is worth noting. On Wednesday, Samir Geagea, Christian leader and the head of the Lebanese Forces, made a rare trip to meet with Druze leader and former head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Joumblatt at the latter's Clemenceau home.Geagea has kept his movements limited since a wave of assassinations targeting opponents of Hezbollah between 2005 and 2013, and this unusual visit comes in the aftermath of a wave of violence that hit the majority-Druze province of Sweida in southern Syria last week. Government-aligned fighters, Druze militiamen and Bedouins fighters clashed, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,200 people and causing some to fear the violence would spill over into Lebanon.Geagea described his talks with Joumblatt as "fruitful and useful at all...

Politicians have their fair share of meetings, but this one is worth noting. On Wednesday, Samir Geagea, Christian leader and the head of the Lebanese Forces, made a rare trip to meet with Druze leader and former head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Joumblatt at the latter's Clemenceau home.Geagea has kept his movements limited since a wave of assassinations targeting opponents of Hezbollah between 2005 and 2013, and this unusual visit comes in the aftermath of a wave of violence that hit the majority-Druze province of Sweida in southern Syria last week. Government-aligned fighters, Druze militiamen and Bedouins fighters clashed, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,200 people and causing some to fear the violence would spill over into Lebanon.Geagea described his talks with Joumblatt as "fruitful and useful at all...

