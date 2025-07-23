Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Geagea pays Joumblatt a rare visit to talk Sweida, weapons, and diaspora vote

A source close to the Lebanese Forces claimed the two leaders were "on the same wavelength."

L'OLJ / By Salah Hijazi, 23 July 2025 21:49

Walid Joumblatt (center right) and Samir Geagea (center left) meeting at Joumblatt's residence in Beirut, on July 23, 2025. (Credit; NNA)

Politicians have their fair share of meetings, but this one is worth noting. On Wednesday, Samir Geagea, Christian leader and the head of the Lebanese Forces, made a rare trip to meet with Druze leader and former head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Joumblatt at the latter's Clemenceau home.Geagea has kept his movements limited since a wave of assassinations targeting opponents of Hezbollah between 2005 and 2013, and this unusual visit comes in the aftermath of a wave of violence that hit the majority-Druze province of Sweida in southern Syria last week. Government-aligned fighters, Druze militiamen and Bedouins fighters clashed, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,200 people and causing some to fear the violence would spill over into Lebanon.Geagea described his talks with Joumblatt as "fruitful and useful at all...
