Salam's first visit to Paris: Security, stability, reforms on agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Thursday at the Élysée Palace with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who is making his first official visit to France, to discuss security issues in the country and the “major regional challenges,” the Élysée announced Tuesday.

“The discussions will focus on security, the country’s stability and the pursuit of the vital economic reforms necessary for the full restoration of its sovereignty and prosperity,” said the French presidency, citing, in particular, the strengthening of the Lebanese armed forces.

“The two leaders will also discuss the need for full respect of the cease-fire, particularly concerning the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces,” the Élysée added.

Israel carries out near-daily strikes in Lebanon, claiming to target fighters and infrastructure of Hezbollah, and has warned these attacks will continue as long as the group is not disarmed.

Lebanon is also mired in an economic crisis, which many Lebanese attribute to endemic corruption and decades of mismanagement within its institutions.

President Joseph Aoun, elected in January, and the new head of government, Nawaf Salam, who has been in office since February, have pledged to make the fight against corruption a priority as part of the reforms demanded by international donors.

Macron and Salam will also discuss the “major challenges” facing the Middle East, particularly the consequences of the war in Iran and Gaza, as well as recent clashes in Syria, the Élysée added.

They will stress the “urgent need for a complete cessation of hostilities in the region to protect civilians and the absolute urgency of massively and unimpededly delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”

Besieged by Israel since the outbreak of war in October 2023, the approximately 2.4 million inhabitants of the 365 km2 territory face severe shortages of food.

Israel, which is only allowing aid in limited amounts, accuses the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas of exploiting civilian suffering by diverting aid.