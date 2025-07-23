Elie Saab outdoes himself for his son's wedding

Celio and Zein leaving the patriarchate courtyard after the ceremony. (Credit: Patrick Sawaya)
A beloved figure across the Arab world for his talent, legendary humility and global success, Lebanese designer Elie Saab is often regarded as regional royalty. Following the high-profile 2019 wedding of his eldest son, Elie Jr., to Christina Mourad, it was now the turn of his middle son, Celio, to step into the spotlight. On July 18, Celio Saab, 31, married Jordanian Zein Qutami in a wedding that lit up Arab and international media and generated hundreds of thousands of views across social media. Celio, who oversees events for the Elie Saab fashion house, appeared radiant at the side of his new wife. A look back on Saab's last collection: Marina Raphael and Elie Saab: Couture bags and a family spirit A grand entrance in BkirkiLike his brother, Celio held the religious ceremony at the Maronite Patriarchate in Bkirki, where Patriarch...
A beloved figure across the Arab world for his talent, legendary humility and global success, Lebanese designer Elie Saab is often regarded as regional royalty. Following the high-profile 2019 wedding of his eldest son, Elie Jr., to Christina Mourad, it was now the turn of his middle son, Celio, to step into the spotlight. On July 18, Celio Saab, 31, married Jordanian Zein Qutami in a wedding that lit up Arab and international media and generated hundreds of thousands of views across social media. Celio, who oversees events for the Elie Saab fashion house, appeared radiant at the side of his new wife. A look back on Saab's last collection: Marina Raphael and Elie Saab: Couture bags and a family spirit A grand entrance in BkirkiLike his brother, Celio held the religious ceremony at the Maronite Patriarchate in Bkirki, where...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.