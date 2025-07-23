Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ECONOMY

New budget airline to boost Saudi Arabia's aviation sector

Air Arabia has obtained a license for the low-cost airline that is expected to serve 57 international destinations by 2030 from Dammam.

L'OLJ / By Thomas Duquesne, 23 July 2025 13:02

New budget airline to boost Saudi Arabia's aviation sector

An Air Arabia Airbus A320 taxis on the tarmac at Hamad International Airport, near the capital Doha, on Jan. 18, 2021. (Credit: AFP)

Saudi Arabia has just announced the launch of a new low-cost airline by 2030, the result of a consortium between UAE budget carrier Air Arabia, Saudi group Nesma and investor KUN Holding. This new budget carrier, whose name has not yet been announced, will be headquartered at King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) in Dammam, in the eastern province of the kingdom.According to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which awarded the project to the consortium, the airline plans to target 24 domestic and 57 international destinations, with a planned fleet of 45 aircraft to carry up to 10 million passengers annually by 2030. Other Vision 2030 updates Is the Saudi megaproject 'The Line' about to face cuts? The license granted to Air Arabia also marks the end of hopes for Jazeera Airways, the Kuwaiti low-cost carrier,...
