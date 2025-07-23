New budget airline to boost Saudi Arabia's aviation sector

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Saudi Arabia has just announced the launch of a new low-cost airline by 2030, the result of a consortium between UAE budget carrier Air Arabia, Saudi group Nesma and investor KUN Holding. This new budget carrier, whose name has not yet been announced, will be headquartered at King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) in Dammam, in the eastern province of the kingdom.According to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which awarded the project to the consortium, the airline plans to target 24 domestic and 57 international destinations, with a planned fleet of 45 aircraft to carry up to 10 million passengers annually by 2030. Other Vision 2030 updates Is the Saudi megaproject 'The Line' about to face cuts? The license granted to Air Arabia also marks the end of hopes for Jazeera Airways, the Kuwaiti low-cost carrier,...

Saudi Arabia has just announced the launch of a new low-cost airline by 2030, the result of a consortium between UAE budget carrier Air Arabia, Saudi group Nesma and investor KUN Holding. This new budget carrier, whose name has not yet been announced, will be headquartered at King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) in Dammam, in the eastern province of the kingdom.According to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which awarded the project to the consortium, the airline plans to target 24 domestic and 57 international destinations, with a planned fleet of 45 aircraft to carry up to 10 million passengers annually by 2030. Other Vision 2030 updates Is the Saudi megaproject 'The Line' about to face cuts? The license granted to Air Arabia also marks the end of hopes for Jazeera Airways, the Kuwaiti low-cost carrier,...

