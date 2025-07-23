Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Iran nuclear program: What is the ‘snapback’ mechanism?

Several successive steps must be followed, and the entire procedure cannot exceed 30 days.

L'OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 23 July 2025 11:20

Iran nuclear program: What is the ‘snapback’ mechanism?

European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani in Vienna, Feb. 2, 2022. (Credit: Reuters)

Although talks between Iran and the United States on the nuclear issue have not resumed following last month’s war between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Iran’s deputy foreign minister will meet his French, British and German counterparts on Friday, July 25. The European countries that signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the E3, warned on July 15 during a phone call that, together with the U.S., they had set the end of August as a de facto deadline to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran.Beyond this cutoff date, the E3 threatened to trigger the “snapback” mechanism, which would automatically reimpose all U.N. Security Council sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the JCPOA, also known as the 2015 Vienna agreement.  Context Iran says will not halt nuclear enrichment ahead of European talks Integrated into the...
