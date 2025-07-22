Diaries from Gaza: Every day, dozens of people are killed ... their only crime is being hungry.
As Israel’s offensive expands into Deir al-Balah, hunger and malnutrition tighten their grip on Gaza, where families face empty markets, soaring prices and deadly risks just to find food, despite repeated calls for more humanitarian aid.
A mother cares for her malnourished five-month-old daughter at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younes, southern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2025. (Credit: Hussam Al-Masri/Reuters)
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.The period between October 2023 and May 2024 — when the Karem Abou Salem crossing was reopened for the first time — is etched in my memory with brutal clarity. I remember every second. I remember every explosion that shook the ground; every night my child, Lya, cried from hunger. Every day I watched her grow thinner while I had nothing — nothing — to give her.We weren’t just under fire. We were starving.There were days I couldn’t find a drop of milk for my baby. I was breastfeeding, but my own body was starving too. I couldn’t produce enough. I never felt full — not once; and neither did my child. Read Noor's last entry Diaries from...
