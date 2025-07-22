Diaries from Gaza: Every day, dozens of people are killed ... their only crime is being hungry.

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.The period between October 2023 and May 2024 — when the Karem Abou Salem crossing was reopened for the first time — is etched in my memory with brutal clarity. I remember every second. I remember every explosion that shook the ground; every night my child, Lya, cried from hunger. Every day I watched her grow thinner while I had nothing — nothing — to give her.We weren’t just under fire. We were starving.There were days I couldn’t find a drop of milk for my baby. I was breastfeeding, but my own body was starving too. I couldn’t produce enough. I never felt full — not once; and neither did my child. Read Noor's last entry Diaries from...

