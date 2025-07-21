Belgium detains Israeli soldiers over alleged war crimes

An Israeli soldier and citizen were both taken into custody by police in Belgium on Monday to investigate their potential involvement in war crimes committed in Gaza, said a statement by the Hind Rajab foundation. The statement added that both were interrogated and released, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office confirming “that a criminal investigation is now underway.”

The two Israelis, who were attending Belgium’s Tomorrowland festival, were spotted raising the flag of an Israeli military infantry brigade the day before and, subsequently, had a legal complaint filed against them by the foundation. The foundation said that this was the first time a European country has followed through with the arrest of “Israeli suspects linked to crimes in Gaza.”

This instance is only a part of the Hind Rajab Foundation’s greater mission of holding Israeli soldiers accountable when they violate international law. Founder Dyab Abou Jahjah, while discussing the aims of the foundation, stated, “We believe that targeting the soldiers themselves is a more direct and effective strategy.”

The organization does so by filing complaints against soldiers who either have dual nationality or are traveling abroad, capitalizing on laws that allow for international prosecution regarding war crimes.

On Oct. 8, 2024, the foundation submitted a report of 1,000 soldiers to the International Criminal Court. The file contained over 8,000 pieces of evidence.

This evidence primarily stemmed from social media, notably content and statements posted by soldiers in which they actively target civilians and destroy Palestinian homes. Jahjah stated that the goal was for Israeli soldiers to “understand that their actions have consequences,” and hold countries accountable for investigating nationals who partake in war crimes.