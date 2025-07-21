Family from Gaza learns how to rebuild in Dunkirk

Hussam Musleh (left), his wife Islam (right), Abdelylah Daoudi (center) and their five children upon their arrival in France, on April 25, 2025. (Credit: Photo provided by the family)
On April 27, 2025, France organized the repatriation of a group of 105 people from the Gaza Strip, including Kinan, his four siblings and their parents, Hussam and Islam Musleh. For the family, after 19 months of war in the enclave, it was time to relearn how to live far from Maghazi, the district in central Gaza where they’d lived for generations, and to integrate into French society as quickly as possible so they could start over.'Gaza is over for us'Upon their arrival in Dunkirk, the father had handed out paper and crayons to his five children. “Children, learn to draw France and its flag. It’s your country now,” he had said.Less than three months later, Hussam lamented, “Gaza is over for us.” He asked his youngest son, seemingly to demonstrate this point, “Would you want to go back?” Frightened, Kinan fervently said, “No!...
