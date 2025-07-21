Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CYPRUS

Turkey's Erdogan insists on Cyprus two-state solution


AFP / 21 July 2025 09:10

Turkey's Erdogan insists on Cyprus two-state solution

Soldiers march during a military parade commemorating Turkey's 1974 invasion of Cyprus and the establishment of the self-proclaimed "Turkish Republic of North Cyprus" (TRNC), in the northern part of the island's capital Nicosia on July 20, 2025. (Credit: Birol Bebek/AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday reaffirmed his country's support for a two-state solution in Cyprus, urging the international community to accept the Mediterranean island's existing division.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Turkish invasion followed a coup in Nicosia backed by Greece's then-military junta. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, declared in 1983, is recognized only by Ankara.

"We fully support the vision based on a two-state solution," Erdogan said during a visit to northern Cyprus marking 51 years since Turkish troops invaded the island. 

"It is time for the international community to make peace with the realities on the ground," Erdogan said. 

The Turkish leader's visit comes a few days after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that meetings between Cyprus's rival leaders at the organization's New York headquarters were "constructive," even as questions remained about crossing points on the island. 

Erdogan on Sunday called for an end to the isolation of the TRNC. 

"Diplomatic, political, and economic relations should be established with the TRNC, and the injustice endured by Turkish Cypriots for decades must finally come to an end," he said. 

The last major round of peace talks collapsed in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in July 2017.

