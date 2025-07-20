Large protest in Morocco against the ‘unbearable’ situation in Gaza

Tens of thousands of Moroccans demonstrated Sunday in Rabat against the “unbearable” humanitarian situation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the normalization of relations between Israel and their country.

Protesters marched down one of the main avenues in the capital, waving Palestinian flags and holding signs calling for an end to the Israeli blockade on Gaza. “It’s a disgrace, Gaza is under fire,” “Lift the blockade,” “Morocco, Palestine, one people” and “No to normalization,” they chanted. The demonstration was organized by various groups, including a coalition of the Islamist movement Al Adl Wal Ihssane and left-wing parties.

Around two million Palestinians besieged by Israel in Gaza are on the brink of famine after more than 21 months of conflict, sparked by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israeli territory on Oct. 7, 2023. “Palestinians are starving and being killed before the eyes of the world. It’s our duty to denounce this unbearable tragedy,” protester Jamal Behar told AFP.

For young demonstrator Hibattallah Rifqat, “Israel is committing ethnic cleansing in Gaza. My participation in this protest is a way to amplify the voice of the Palestinians,” she said.

Several large demonstrations have taken place in Morocco since the war in Gaza began, in support of the Palestinians and also to demand the cancellation of the normalization agreement with Israel signed in late 2020.

Morocco has officially called for an “immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza,” without challenging normalization. “Denouncing the tragedy in Gaza is the least we can do. It must stop. And … we oppose all forms of normalization [with Israel],” said protester Hasna Ouazzani.