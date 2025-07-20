Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LETTERS FROM GAZA

Noor Alyacoubi from Gaza: In this world, even the life of a donkey is worth more than ours

The Israeli government continues to drag its feet on reaching a truce, while the humanitarian situation keeps deteriorating and plans for ethnic cleansing are more concrete than ever.

L'OLJ / By Noor ALYACOUBI, 20 July 2025 15:17

Noor Alyacoubi from Gaza: In this world, even the life of a donkey is worth more than ours

Displaced Gazans flee Israeli bombings on a donkey-drawn cart. (Credit: Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP)

Noor Alyacoubi, 27, a translator and media coordinator at a research center, has not left Gaza since the first days of the war between Hamas and Israel. She tells L’Orient-Le Jour about her shock after hearing on an Israeli channel that the army allegedly stole donkeys from Gaza to evacuate them to France, where they would be treated.It has been 653 days. I’ve repeated it to myself so many times that it doesn’t even seem real anymore. More than 600 days of hunger, fear, cold and waiting — for something, anything, to change. But nothing changes. We are still trapped. Still besieged. We continue to see our lives reduced to the size of a tent, a ration, a prayer.Israel continues to perfect violence. Famine, bombings, displacements — all of it is systematic. And the world? The world continues to watch. In silence. No rescue missions. No...
