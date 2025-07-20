Salam received by Rai

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Saturday evening in Dimane, northern Lebanon, with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai, according to a post on the Grand Serail’s X account.

Patriarch Rai is currently residing at the summer headquarters of the patriarchate, located in the Bsharri region. On this occasion, Salam emphasized the importance of the role played by the head of the Maronite Church in ’’consolidating national principles and strengthening partnership among the Lebanese.’’

In recent days, Lebanon has witnessed a resurgence of sectarian tensions linked to clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups in southern Syria. These confrontations have led to the involvement of regular Syrian government forces under Ahmad al-Sharaa, as well as Israeli airstrikes, raising fears of the conflict spilling over into Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the issue of state monopoly over arms — and particularly the disarmament of Hezbollah — continues to stir unrest on the domestic political scene. The party refuses to relinquish its arsenal and advocates for dialogue, while its opponents are calling on President Joseph Aoun — who is concerned about the risk of internal destabilization — and the Salam cabinet to enforce disarmament.