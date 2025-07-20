Massive seizure of weapons bound for the Houthis off Yemen's coast

Photo of some of the weapons seized by the National Resistance Forces (NFR) in the Red Sea, which were destined for the Houthis in Yemen. (Credit: @BashaReport/X)
The information might seem trivial. However, the interception announced on July 16 of a massive shipment of military equipment off Yemen bound for the Houthis speaks volumes about the situation. The seized arsenal, which bears Iran's hallmark, is said to total 750 tons of equipment, ranging from anti-ship cruise missiles to components for anti-aircraft defense, as well as engines for Shahed one-way attack drones. This delivery underscores the close ties between the Islamic Republic and its Yemeni allies, despite the group’s relative autonomy, as well as Tehran’s strategy following the June war with Israel: its network of regional proxies remains at the core of its defense system. As usual, Tehran denied having sent weapons to the Houthis, who are seen as its main asset within the "Axis of Resistance" after Hezbollah and...
