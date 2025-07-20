Yassine al-Haj Saleh: In Syria, we no longer have translators between pains

Syrian writer and political dissident Yassin al-Haj Saleh, in Madrid, on April 17, 2018. (Credit: AFP)
Seven months ago, the lightning offensive led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and its allies resulted within days in the fall of a regime more than half a century old, considered one of the most repressive in the world. The advent of a new era raised hopes for a better future for its people. But that interlude quickly closed.After anti-Alawite massacres carried out in March by forces allied with the new regime, the clashes between Druze, Bedouins and government forces that have killed several hundred since last Sunday in Sweida have reminded everyone how alive sectarian hatred remains. In both cases, the government, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, proved incapable of stopping its men from committing crimes in territories largely inhabited by religious minorities. What lies behind this violence? What does it say about the new government? And how can the...
Seven months ago, the lightning offensive led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and its allies resulted within days in the fall of a regime more than half a century old, considered one of the most repressive in the world. The advent of a new era raised hopes for a better future for its people. But that interlude quickly closed.After anti-Alawite massacres carried out in March by forces allied with the new regime, the clashes between Druze, Bedouins and government forces that have killed several hundred since last Sunday in Sweida have reminded everyone how alive sectarian hatred remains. In both cases, the government, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, proved incapable of stopping its men from committing crimes in territories largely inhabited by religious minorities. What lies behind this violence? What does it say about the new government? And how can...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.