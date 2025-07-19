War with Iran forces Israel to adjust 2025 military budget

Israeli Merkava tanks pass near the border with the Gaza Strip as they return from the Palestinian coastal enclave. (Credit: AFP file photo)
Israel plans to boost its defense budget by $12.5 billion for 2025 and 2026, according to a joint statement released Thursday by the Defense and Finance ministries. The increase comes on top of the $32.7 billion annual defense budget approved in March, bringing the 2025 total to $45.2 billion — a 2.8 percent decrease from 2024, when wartime spending surged.In 2024, military expenditures hit $46.5 billion, a 65 percent jump over 2023, driven by the war in Gaza. Defense spending accounted for more than 8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. The revised budget is expected to be submitted to the Knesset for a vote next week.Officials said the additional funds are intended to address immediate security needs amid ongoing conflicts, including a series of Israeli airstrikes in Syria this week, while also reinforcing the 2026 defense...
