ANALYSIS

Violence in Sweida: Can Lebanon be spared?

The Druze political establishment in Lebanon is trying to contain the risk of spillover. But the popular base remains deeply shaken by the events.

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 18 July 2025 15:04

Violence in Sweida: Can Lebanon be spared?

Syrian security forces enter the predominantly Druze town of Sweida after inter-communal violence on July 15, before withdrawing. (Credit: AFP)

Long considered an echo chamber for the region’s conflicts, Lebanon lived up to that reputation again this week when sectarian clashes in Sweida had several echoes across the country. The mobilization of Lebanese Druze, against the backdrop of violence targeting their co-religionists in Sweida, and the fact that Sunnis from Tripoli expressed support for Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, raised fears of the conflict spilling over into Lebanon.All the more so as internal Druze tensions in Lebanon have emerged. This is likely what explains the concerns of former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) Druze leader Walid Joumblatt, who quickly moved to calm the situation in Lebanon. Lebanon's political context UN envoy warns Lebanon: 'Window for change is closing' This is especially true since, despite the truce in Syria and the withdrawal of...
