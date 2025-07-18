Violence in Sweida: Can Lebanon be spared?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Long considered an echo chamber for the region’s conflicts, Lebanon lived up to that reputation again this week when sectarian clashes in Sweida had several echoes across the country. The mobilization of Lebanese Druze, against the backdrop of violence targeting their co-religionists in Sweida, and the fact that Sunnis from Tripoli expressed support for Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, raised fears of the conflict spilling over into Lebanon.All the more so as internal Druze tensions in Lebanon have emerged. This is likely what explains the concerns of former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) Druze leader Walid Joumblatt, who quickly moved to calm the situation in Lebanon. Lebanon's political context UN envoy warns Lebanon: 'Window for change is closing' This is especially true since, despite the truce in Syria and the withdrawal of...

Long considered an echo chamber for the region’s conflicts, Lebanon lived up to that reputation again this week when sectarian clashes in Sweida had several echoes across the country. The mobilization of Lebanese Druze, against the backdrop of violence targeting their co-religionists in Sweida, and the fact that Sunnis from Tripoli expressed support for Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, raised fears of the conflict spilling over into Lebanon.All the more so as internal Druze tensions in Lebanon have emerged. This is likely what explains the concerns of former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) Druze leader Walid Joumblatt, who quickly moved to calm the situation in Lebanon. Lebanon's political context UN envoy warns Lebanon: 'Window for change is closing' This is especially true since, despite the truce in Syria and the withdrawal...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in