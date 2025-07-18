Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
UNRWA, UNIFIL, antisemitism: Mike Waltz's plan to become US envoy to the UN

Special Forces colonel, member of Congress, this leading figure of Trump-aligned conservatives on foreign affairs embodies a hardline stance.

By Sylviane ZEHIL, 18 July 2025 13:39

UNRWA, UNIFIL, antisemitism: Mike Waltz's plan to become US envoy to the UN

Former National Security adviser Mike Waltz, nominated to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and John Arrigo, nominated to be U.S ambassador to Portugal, sit to testify before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 15, 2025. (Credit: Ken Cedeno/Reuters.)

As the United States embarks on a second Donald Trump term marked by a return to a power-based foreign policy, the nomination of Mike Waltz as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations amounts to a declaration of war on the diplomatic status quo.Special Forces colonel, congressman, leading voice for Trump-aligned conservatives on foreign affairs, Waltz embodies a hard line: testing the U.N. on its real effectiveness, refocusing its missions, and prioritizing American national interest over any multilateral logic.Few figures in Congress have laid the groundwork as well to embody Trump’s vision at the United Nations. Waltz, a former counterterrorism adviser under the Bush administration, has asserted himself as one of the most razor-sharp lawmakers on national security, confrontation with Iran, and criticism of what he calls...
