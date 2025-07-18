Iran says Europeans have no grounds to trigger sanctions snapback

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his European counterparts Friday they have no grounds for reactivating U.N. sanctions after they threatened to do so in the coming months unless there is progress in nuclear talks.

"If EU/E3 want to have a role, they should act responsibly and put aside the worn-out policies of threat and pressure, including the 'snap-back' for which they [have] absolutely no moral [or] legal grounds," Araghchi said on X.