Iran says Europeans have no grounds to trigger sanctions snapback


AFP / 18 July 2025 11:36

Iran says Europeans have no grounds to trigger sanctions snapback

This handout picture released by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him addressing the crowd during a meeting with the head of the judiciary and other officials in Tehran on July 16, 2025. (Credit: khamenei.ir/AFP)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his European counterparts Friday they have no grounds for reactivating U.N. sanctions after they threatened to do so in the coming months unless there is progress in nuclear talks.

"If EU/E3 want to have a role, they should act responsibly and put aside the worn-out policies of threat and pressure, including the 'snap-back' for which they [have] absolutely no moral [or] legal grounds," Araghchi said on X.

