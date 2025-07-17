Beirut Bar Association launches digital platform

The Beirut Bar Association has announced the launch of a digital platform and an electronic payment card for lawyers, designed to streamline various procedures and payments.

During a press conference at the association's main offices, Bar President Fadi Masri welcomed this digitalization initiative. According to a statement from the Bar Association, the online platform will include, in particular, a directory of lawyers, administrative services, the ability to register powers of attorney, apply for Bar membership and pay annual dues to the Order. This will allow lawyers to avoid "endless lines or unnecessary trips."

In the statement, the Bar also assured that all personal data contained on the platform will be completely secure and noted that two companies have been brought in to achieve this digitalization, including BOB Finance for payment card management. Support will also be provided to lawyers who cannot easily use digital tools.

The statement also noted that this digitalization is part of the Lebanese authorities' "e-government" project, which includes, in particular, an amendment to the Code of Civil Procedure to allow for legal notifications via email. The digitization of procedures sought by the executive is primarily intended to ensure transparency in transactions.