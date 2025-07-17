Drone attack targets Tawke oilfield in Iraq's Kurdistan

A drone attack targeted an oilfield operated by Norwegian oil and gas firm DNO in Tawke, in the Zakho Administration area of northern Iraq, on Thursday, the Kurdistan region's counter-terrorism service said.

The attack is the second on the DNO-operated field since a wave of drone attacks began early this week.

DNO, which operates the Tawke and Peshkabour oilfields in the Zakho area that borders Turkey, temporarily suspended production at the fields following explosions that caused no injuries, the counter-terrorism service said.

DNO did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

This week's drone attacks have reduced oil output from oilfields in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region by between 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day, two energy officials said on Wednesday, as infrastructure damage forced multiple shutdowns.

The Ain Sifni oilfield, operated by U.S.-based Hunt Oil, was attacked on Wednesday in the Dohuk region of northern Iraq.

Hunt Oil said that none of its team members were injured and its facilities are shut down while it assesses the damage.

No group has so far claimed responsibility. However, Iraqi Kurdistan security sources said initial investigations suggest the drone came from areas under the control of Iran-backed militias.