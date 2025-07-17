Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Death toll from violence in southern Syria exceeds 500


By AFP, 17 July 2025 16:20

Death toll from violence in southern Syria exceeds 500

Syrians are escorted by the Israeli army as they walk from Majdal Shams towards Syria, along the ceasefire line between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Syria, on July 17, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters.)

Violence in southern Syria has left over 500 people dead, according to a new tally published Thursday by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), after several days of clashes.

The SOHR counted among the victims 79 Druze fighters and 154 civilians from Sweida, including 83 people "summarily executed by members of the Defense and Interior ministries."

The fighting, which began Sunday, also claimed the lives of 243 members of government forces and 18 Bedouin fighters, as well as three Bedouin tribesmen "summarily executed by Druze fighters," according to the NGO. In addition, 15 government forces members were killed in Israeli strikes.

