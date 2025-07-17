Death toll from violence in southern Syria exceeds 500

Violence in southern Syria has left over 500 people dead, according to a new tally published Thursday by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), after several days of clashes.

The SOHR counted among the victims 79 Druze fighters and 154 civilians from Sweida, including 83 people "summarily executed by members of the Defense and Interior ministries."

The fighting, which began Sunday, also claimed the lives of 243 members of government forces and 18 Bedouin fighters, as well as three Bedouin tribesmen "summarily executed by Druze fighters," according to the NGO. In addition, 15 government forces members were killed in Israeli strikes.