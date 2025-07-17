COMMENTARY
It is said the barbarians are coming today
L'OLJ / By Fifi ABOU DIB, 17 July 2025 14:44
What kind of “Bilad al-Sham” can emerge in the shadow of a Syria unable to confront its own sectarian demons or rein in its mercenaries? Unless the cryptic remark dropped by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack hinted at a fragmentation of the region into a mosaic of identity-based tribes, there is no conceivable scenario in which Israel would tolerate — let alone endorse — the prospect of a “Greater Syria” that includes Lebanon, right on its border.Barrack had barely packed up his files and somewhat far-fetched warnings when Syrian Bedouins — apparently backed by government forces — launched a vile attack on the Druze community of Sweida, destroying in the process a church dedicated to Saint Michael the Archangel.Ironically, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the Israeli army would “operate with force” in the targeted region to...
