Sweida, minorities, Israel: Ahmad al-Sharaa’s triple misstep

Members of the Syrian security forces ride motorcycles as smoke rises following Israeli strikes on the headquarters of the Syrian army and the Defense Ministry in Damascus, on July 16, 2025. (Credit: Louai Beshara/AFP)
The Middle East reminds us at every moment how deceptive appearances can be and how volatile the situation on the ground remains.Just a few days ago, U.S. special envoy Tom Barrack was presenting Syria as a model for Lebanon and warning Beirut that inaction could lead to the return of “Bilad al-Sham.” Despite its structural fragilities, Ahmad al-Sharaa’s Syria appeared to be finally moving toward a form of stabilization, with, on the one hand, the lifting of U.S. sanctions, and on the other, the acceleration of negotiations toward at least a minimal security agreement with Israel.It would be an overstatement to say that all of this has gone up in smoke in recent days, especially given how difficult it still is to get a full read on the situation. But it is clear that the Syrian president has emerged more weakened from this episode –...
The Middle East reminds us at every moment how deceptive appearances can be and how volatile the situation on the ground remains.Just a few days ago, U.S. special envoy Tom Barrack was presenting Syria as a model for Lebanon and warning Beirut that inaction could lead to the return of “Bilad al-Sham.” Despite its structural fragilities, Ahmad al-Sharaa’s Syria appeared to be finally moving toward a form of stabilization, with, on the one hand, the lifting of U.S. sanctions, and on the other, the acceleration of negotiations toward at least a minimal security agreement with Israel.It would be an overstatement to say that all of this has gone up in smoke in recent days, especially given how difficult it still is to get a full read on the situation. But it is clear that the Syrian president has emerged more weakened from this episode...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.