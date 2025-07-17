Enemy or not? Southern Syrians torn over Israel

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "Israel is not our enemy. Our enemy is in Damascus," said Sheikh al-Hijri bluntly on July 7 from his seat in Qanawat, a village built of black basalt on the edge of Sweida, the majority Druze city in southern Syria. Between customary visits, the religious leader — both influential and divisive within the Druze community — delivered a message that was anything but optimistic: "For us, there is no difference between the old regime and the new. The massacres continue. We demand a secular state, not an extremist state, and we wish for normalization with Israel to achieve peace in the region."A week later, the words of the white-bearded leader sounded like a grim premonition: in Sweida, clashes between armed Druze factions and Bedouin tribes, joined by security forces sent to pacify the region, have killed at least 248...

"Israel is not our enemy. Our enemy is in Damascus," said Sheikh al-Hijri bluntly on July 7 from his seat in Qanawat, a village built of black basalt on the edge of Sweida, the majority Druze city in southern Syria. Between customary visits, the religious leader — both influential and divisive within the Druze community — delivered a message that was anything but optimistic: "For us, there is no difference between the old regime and the new. The massacres continue. We demand a secular state, not an extremist state, and we wish for normalization with Israel to achieve peace in the region."A week later, the words of the white-bearded leader sounded like a grim premonition: in Sweida, clashes between armed Druze factions and Bedouin tribes, joined by security forces sent to pacify the region, have killed at least...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in