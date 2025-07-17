Despite criticism, Parliament renews confidence in Salam government

The government of Nawaf Salam during the general policy debate at Parliament, on July 16, 2025. (Credit: Ali Fawaz/Lebanese Parliament)
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emerged unscathed from the first general policy debate in Parliament since his government was formed in February. A majority of 69 out of 82 MPs present renewed their confidence in the government, despite a sense of disappointment in the country, particularly due to the slow progress on the issue of Hezbollah's disarmament. The prime minister was able to overcome this challenge thanks notably to the Hezbollah-Amal alliance and the Lebanese Forces, to whom he is, once again, indebted.It was at the request of Gebran Bassil that Parliament on Wednesday held a vote to renew confidence in the Salam government. Unsurprisingly, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement withheld his bloc’s support from the cabinet. But he was able to put his opponents, starting with the Lebanese Forces, face to face with their...
