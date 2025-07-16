Is the gap widening between Berri and Hezbollah?

The head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad, presents to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri an invitation to attend the funeral of former Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, on Feb. 13, 2025, in Ain al-Tineh. (Credit: Lebanese Parliament)
Since the departure of the American envoy, Tom Barrack, rumors of possible tensions between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Hezbollah have been swirling. These are said, according to supporters of this thesis, to stem from differences in approach, particularly during recent negotiations to craft a response to the American road map regarding the state's monopoly on arms.Berri reportedly put pressure on Hezbollah to obtain last-minute concessions and present a response satisfactory to Washington. But in reality, the gap between the two Shiite parties is said to have started to widen gradually since Hezbollah opened the support front for Hamas, a choice that Berri disapproved of. Nevertheless, the theory of an imminent break seems unrealistic... at least for now.'On the same wavelength'Hezbollah is the first to deny such...
