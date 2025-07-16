New Israeli raids near Damascus; Syrian Interior Ministry announces new cease-fire in Sweida | LIVE

At least three killed and 34 injured in Israeli strikes on Damascus; Tel Aviv threatens “painful blows."

Israel's defense minister threatened Syria with intensified attacks if the Syrian army doesn't withdraw from Sweida, where the death toll from the clashes in Sweida has risen to more than 240, according to the SOHR.

The Israeli army has opened a new army-controlled axis that divides the city into two in the Gaza Strip, at Khan Younis.

The U.S. and its European allies agreed to set a deadline of the end of August for an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

The UN warned that at least 10 children are losing one or both legs in Israeli bombardment every day in Gaza.