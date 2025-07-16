Israeli strikes kill 12 in Bekaa, MPs question Cabinet and Trump to meet Qatari PM: Everything you need to know this Wednesday

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, July 16, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:The ongoing clashes between Druze and Bedouin fighters in Syria's Sweida province following a cease-fire announced by the government after its forces intervened. Hours after the truce, fighting resumed in the city of Sweida, including Israeli bombardment. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said Washington was getting involved with mediation.Trump is meeting with the prime minister of Qatar tonight for dinner to discuss the Gaza cease-fire negotiations as well as how to restart U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.The Ministry of Agriculture is hosting a conference this morning, "Hemp cultivation: Between reality and expectations," following news from the minister that a regulatory body for the cannabis...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, July 16, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:The ongoing clashes between Druze and Bedouin fighters in Syria's Sweida province following a cease-fire announced by the government after its forces intervened. Hours after the truce, fighting resumed in the city of Sweida, including Israeli bombardment. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said Washington was getting involved with mediation.Trump is meeting with the prime minister of Qatar tonight for dinner to discuss the Gaza cease-fire negotiations as well as how to restart U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.The Ministry of Agriculture is hosting a conference this morning, "Hemp cultivation: Between reality and expectations," following news from the minister that a regulatory body for the cannabis...