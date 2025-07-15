Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Behind renewed American support for the Lebanese army

Alongside the pressure campaign for Hezbollah’s disarmament, the United States has approved the sale of $100 million worth of spare parts for the military’s Tucano aircraft.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 15 July 2025 18:13

Lire cet article en Français
Behind renewed American support for the Lebanese army

The US envoy Tom Barrack meeting with the army's commander-in-chief, Rodolphe Haykal, in Yarzeh, on July 8, 2025. (Credit: Photo taken from the military institution's X account.)

U.S. envoy for Lebanon and Syria Tom Barrack told the National on Friday that the Lebanese Army must be strengthened.Just hours later, the Trump administration followed through. In a statement, the Pentagon announced that the State Department had approved the sale of spare parts and related equipment for A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Lebanon, valued at $100 million. While Washington has long been one of the Lebanese Army’s major sources of financial and material support, the timing of this latest move gives it added significance.The sale, which comes amid mounting international pressure on Lebanon’s leadership to disarm Hezbollah, is an affirmation from the U.S. of its support for the country’s army, seen as capable of fulfilling its role in defending and safeguarding Lebanon.The decision could give fresh momentum to the official...
U.S. envoy for Lebanon and Syria Tom Barrack told the National on Friday that the Lebanese Army must be strengthened.Just hours later, the Trump administration followed through. In a statement, the Pentagon announced that the State Department had approved the sale of spare parts and related equipment for A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Lebanon, valued at $100 million. While Washington has long been one of the Lebanese Army’s major sources of financial and material support, the timing of this latest move gives it added significance.The sale, which comes amid mounting international pressure on Lebanon’s leadership to disarm Hezbollah, is an affirmation from the U.S. of its support for the country’s army, seen as capable of fulfilling its role in defending and safeguarding Lebanon.The decision could give fresh momentum to the...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top