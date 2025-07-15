Behind renewed American support for the Lebanese army

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google U.S. envoy for Lebanon and Syria Tom Barrack told the National on Friday that the Lebanese Army must be strengthened.Just hours later, the Trump administration followed through. In a statement, the Pentagon announced that the State Department had approved the sale of spare parts and related equipment for A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Lebanon, valued at $100 million. While Washington has long been one of the Lebanese Army’s major sources of financial and material support, the timing of this latest move gives it added significance.The sale, which comes amid mounting international pressure on Lebanon’s leadership to disarm Hezbollah, is an affirmation from the U.S. of its support for the country’s army, seen as capable of fulfilling its role in defending and safeguarding Lebanon.The decision could give fresh momentum to the official...

U.S. envoy for Lebanon and Syria Tom Barrack told the National on Friday that the Lebanese Army must be strengthened.Just hours later, the Trump administration followed through. In a statement, the Pentagon announced that the State Department had approved the sale of spare parts and related equipment for A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Lebanon, valued at $100 million. While Washington has long been one of the Lebanese Army’s major sources of financial and material support, the timing of this latest move gives it added significance.The sale, which comes amid mounting international pressure on Lebanon’s leadership to disarm Hezbollah, is an affirmation from the U.S. of its support for the country’s army, seen as capable of fulfilling its role in defending and safeguarding Lebanon.The decision could give fresh momentum to the...

