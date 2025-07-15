Jellyfish in Lebanon: Understanding the summer phenomenon

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google With summer well underway, the jellyfish alert along Lebanon's coast has been raised once again. Each year, videos of these stinging marine creatures flood social media. But so far, their presence has been relatively discreet compared with previous seasons. Miled Fakhry, director of the Marine Studies Center at Lebanon's National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS), explains this recurring phenomenon to L'Orient-Le Jour. On marine life in Lebanon First sharks, now whales: Such marine life off Lebanon is 'nothing abnormal' What species of jellyfish usually invade the Lebanese coast, and what are their characteristics?The Rhopilema nomadica jellyfish, a kind of “giant zooplankton,” usually invade Lebanese waters between July and August. This year, their presence remains moderate and occasional, far from the usual summer...

With summer well underway, the jellyfish alert along Lebanon's coast has been raised once again. Each year, videos of these stinging marine creatures flood social media. But so far, their presence has been relatively discreet compared with previous seasons. Miled Fakhry, director of the Marine Studies Center at Lebanon's National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS), explains this recurring phenomenon to L'Orient-Le Jour. On marine life in Lebanon First sharks, now whales: Such marine life off Lebanon is 'nothing abnormal' What species of jellyfish usually invade the Lebanese coast, and what are their characteristics?The Rhopilema nomadica jellyfish, a kind of “giant zooplankton,” usually invade Lebanese waters between July and August. This year, their presence remains moderate and occasional, far from the usual...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in