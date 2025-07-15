Jorge Takla reimagines ‘Carmen’ with a Lebanese twist for Baalbeck Festival
Ahead of his July 25–26 performances of Bizet’s iconic opera at Baalbeck, Lebanese-Brazilian director Jorge Takla discusses his unique adaptation of Carmen and a career that began in the Bekaa in 1964.
Jorge Takla: A Passionate Return to His Roots with Carmen at the Baalbeck Festival. (Credit: Picture provided by the artist.)
A pioneer of musical theater in Brazil, Jorge Takla has spent decades shaping the operatic and musical landscape of South America. Fusing a deep love of lyricism with a flair for theatrical gesture and visual storytelling, the Lebanese-Brazilian director is best known for his grand ensemble productions marked by dramaturgical precision, musical rigor, and elegant staging.His acclaimed productions include "La Traviata" and "Rigoletto" by Verdi, a minimalist reimagining of "Jesus Christ Superstar," the musical "Evita," Benjamin Britten’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," and the play "Mademoiselle Chanel"—just a few highlights from his extensive repertoire.Meet an inspired show creator who, after more than fifty years away, returns to Lebanon to present Georges Bizet's...
A pioneer of musical theater in Brazil, Jorge Takla has spent decades shaping the operatic and musical landscape of South America. Fusing a deep love of lyricism with a flair for theatrical gesture and visual storytelling, the Lebanese-Brazilian director is best known for his grand ensemble productions marked by dramaturgical precision, musical rigor, and elegant staging.His acclaimed productions include "La Traviata" and "Rigoletto" by Verdi, a minimalist reimagining of "Jesus Christ Superstar," the musical "Evita," Benjamin Britten’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," and the play "Mademoiselle Chanel"—just a few highlights from his extensive repertoire.Meet an inspired show creator who, after more than fifty years away, returns to Lebanon to present Georges Bizet's...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.