Diaries from Gaza: 'Sometimes we feel guilty for not having lost someone dear to us'

A mourner reacts holding a child during the funeral of Palestinians, who, according to Gaza's health ministry, were killed in an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, July 3, 2025. (Credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.For so long, we’ve believed that those who are martyred are the lucky ones. We don’t mourn them in the usual way. Instead, we feel a strange sense of pride and honor that they died with dignity in a war so brutal, unlike anything the world has seen.We hold our martyrs close in spirit, proud to claim them as our own. We believe they rest in paradise — safe, surrounded by peace, nourished by divine mercy. But the pain doesn’t disappear. It shifts to those left behind.Though Gaza’s death toll has surpassed 57,000, we still struggle to console those grieving. Our words feel hollow; our condolences, fragile. Sometimes we feel guilty that...
