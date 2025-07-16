Diaries from Gaza: 'Sometimes we feel guilty for not having lost someone dear to us'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.For so long, we’ve believed that those who are martyred are the lucky ones. We don’t mourn them in the usual way. Instead, we feel a strange sense of pride and honor that they died with dignity in a war so brutal, unlike anything the world has seen.We hold our martyrs close in spirit, proud to claim them as our own. We believe they rest in paradise — safe, surrounded by peace, nourished by divine mercy. But the pain doesn’t disappear. It shifts to those left behind.Though Gaza’s death toll has surpassed 57,000, we still struggle to console those grieving. Our words feel hollow; our condolences, fragile. Sometimes we feel guilty that...

