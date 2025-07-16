Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

LETTERS FROM GAZA

Diaries from Gaza: 'Sometimes we feel guilty for not having lost someone dear to us'

As the death toll in Gaza soars and the cease-fire talks stall, Noor Alyacoubi reflects on grief and the experience of so many women whose loved ones have been killed in the war. 

L'Orient Today / By Noor ALYACOUBI, 16 July 2025 11:01

Lire cet article en Français
Diaries from Gaza: 'Sometimes we feel guilty for not having lost someone dear to us'

A mourner reacts holding a child during the funeral of Palestinians, who, according to Gaza's health ministry, were killed in an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, July 3, 2025. (Credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.For so long, we’ve believed that those who are martyred are the lucky ones. We don’t mourn them in the usual way. Instead, we feel a strange sense of pride and honor that they died with dignity in a war so brutal, unlike anything the world has seen.We hold our martyrs close in spirit, proud to claim them as our own. We believe they rest in paradise — safe, surrounded by peace, nourished by divine mercy. But the pain doesn’t disappear. It shifts to those left behind.Though Gaza’s death toll has surpassed 57,000, we still struggle to console those grieving. Our words feel hollow; our condolences, fragile. Sometimes we feel guilty that...
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.For so long, we’ve believed that those who are martyred are the lucky ones. We don’t mourn them in the usual way. Instead, we feel a strange sense of pride and honor that they died with dignity in a war so brutal, unlike anything the world has seen.We hold our martyrs close in spirit, proud to claim them as our own. We believe they rest in paradise — safe, surrounded by peace, nourished by divine mercy. But the pain doesn’t disappear. It shifts to those left behind.Though Gaza’s death toll has surpassed 57,000, we still struggle to console those grieving. Our words feel hollow; our condolences, fragile. Sometimes we feel...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top