Tesla on trial over deadly self-driving mode accident

A Tesla Cybertruck passes the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse as jury selection began in connection with allegations regarding the safety of Tesla’s autopilot system on July 14, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

The federal case follows a fatal crash in 2019 of a Tesla on autopilot that crashed into a parked car in Key Largo, Florida. The collision led to the death of 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon and the serious injury of her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo.