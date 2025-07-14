Samy Gemayel plans to take legal action against Shiite sheikh close to Hezbollah

BEIRUT — Kataeb Party leader and MP Samy Gemayel announced Sunday that he will file a legal complaint against Sheikh Faisal Shukur, a Shiite cleric from the Bekaa Valley with close ties to Hezbollah, accusing him of publicly issuing death threats against Lebanese citizens who advocate for the disarmament of the party.

"Anyone who publicly threatens Lebanese citizens with death simply because they call for a state must be punished," Gemayel wrote on X. "Tomorrow, Kataeb lawyers will file a complaint on my behalf against Faisal Shukur with the public prosecutor’s office for incitement to violence and murder, and for endangering the unity and sovereignty of the state."

He added, "Anyone who thinks they can terrorize citizens with weapons and threats will have to answer for their actions before the law. We will not leave the field open to the culture of intimidation. The era of impunity is over, and the state will not be built on fear."

State’s monopoly on arms

Shukur, a Hezbollah cleric from the village of Hor Taala in the Baalbeck-Hermel district, has stirred controversy with a viral video in which he threatens those calling for Hezbollah’s disarmament.

"To those inside the country who keep repeating the word 'disarmament,' we have two words for you: we will tear out your souls," Shukur said. "Because anything can be the subject of a joke, discussion, or dialogue — except weapons."

His comments have sparked backlash amid renewed debate over the state’s monopoly on arms, a central theme in President Joseph Aoun’s inauguration speech and the new government’s ministerial declaration.

Disarmament debate deepens

The issue has remained a major point of contention since the end of the 13-month war between Hezbollah and Israel, which ended with a cease-fire on Nov. 27. Hezbollah has refused to disarm, arguing that it cannot do so while Israel continues near-daily strikes and continues to occupy five "strategic" positions in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to pressure Lebanese authorities to accelerate disarmament efforts south of the Litani River, led by the Lebanese Army and U.N. peacekeepers (UNIFIL).

During a recent visit to Beirut, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack reportedly urged Lebanese officials to move toward disarming Hezbollah by November, according to Reuters. However, he later clarified that the U.S. has not imposed a specific timetable for disarmament.

President Aoun, who has emphasized the state's exclusive right to bear arms, is pushing for dialogue with Hezbollah, likely in an effort to avoid renewed violence amid heightened political and security tensions.