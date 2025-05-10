Young man dies after paragliding accident in Jounieh

A young man died Saturday following a paragliding accident that occurred in Jounieh.

"The victim is a young man in his 20s," Georges Kettaneh, director of the Lebanese Red Cross, told L'Orient-Le Jour, noting that there were "no other injuries."

Red Cross ambulances arrived at the site of the fall, located in the village of Sahel Alma, on the hills of Jounieh, awaiting the arrival of police to examine the body and determine the circumstances of the tragedy.

Images circulating on social media show what is presented as the body of the victim, covered with a sheet, lying at the roadside next to the canopy of a paraglider.

Other reports noted a previous accident that took place on April 4, also in the Jounieh region, a place known for paragliding. According to Lebanon Debate, two young people were also victims of a fall, but emerged unharmed after ending their descent in the bay's water.