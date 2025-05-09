Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

In a statement, the Israeli military said that it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen by the Houthis.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the Israeli army said. "Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

The Houthis have repeatedly launched rockets and drones at Israel since the start of the war in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel. The Houthis have repeatedly stated that it will continue launching operations against Israel until the war in Gaza ends.

While the majority of the projectiles launched by the Houthis are intercepted by Israel, some have been able to slip through Israel's defenses with the most recent being a rocket that struck near Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on May 4. Israel has responded in some instances by carrying out widespread airstrikes on Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.