Theater
When Lebanese theater dares to go all out
"What happens in Barcelona stays in Barcelona," the new play by director and activist Lucien Bourjeily, has been playing to full houses with extended runs at the Act at Monnot Theatre for 28 nights. Here's a breakdown of its success.
By Zéna ZALZAL, 09 May 2025 13:49
After a blissful week of shopping and relaxation in Barcelona, Lebanese couple Bob and Sara decide to end their vacation with an experience they never imagined having back home. The philosophy professor and his banker wife connect with locals Marcus and Maya through a discreet platform — but things don’t go quite as planned...From the opening scene of "What happens in Barcelona stays in Barcelona", the tone is set. Bob, played by the excellent Abdelrahim al-Awji, lounges in a robe. Instantly, his languid demeanor, his way of crossing and uncrossing his legs, frantically tightening his belt while sprawling on the couch, as his wife (Farah Shaer) hastily asks him to pack, sets the comedic tone for this daring play.As you might have guessed from the title and the “18+ only” warning, this new work by Lucien Bourjeily tackles the...
After a blissful week of shopping and relaxation in Barcelona, Lebanese couple Bob and Sara decide to end their vacation with an experience they never imagined having back home. The philosophy professor and his banker wife connect with locals Marcus and Maya through a discreet platform — but things don’t go quite as planned...From the opening scene of "What happens in Barcelona stays in Barcelona", the tone is set. Bob, played by the excellent Abdelrahim al-Awji, lounges in a robe. Instantly, his languid demeanor, his way of crossing and uncrossing his legs, frantically tightening his belt while sprawling on the couch, as his wife (Farah Shaer) hastily asks him to pack, sets the comedic tone for this daring play.As you might have guessed from the title and the “18+ only” warning, this new work by Lucien Bourjeily...
On the same topic