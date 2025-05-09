US, Israel attempt to impose new humanitarian aid mechanism

A young Palestinian collects bread in a bakery hit by Israeli strikes at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on May 8, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)
American President Donald Trump's administration has been pressuring the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations for the past few days to approve a new plan allowing limited aid deliveries to Gaza under Israeli supervision. "The people of Gaza are starving, and we are going to help them get food," the U.S. president said Monday. This mechanism is supposed to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the enclave, more than two months after the imposition of a total Israeli blockade followed by the collapse of a fragile cease-fire reached in January. Context US says new foundation to spearhead Gaza aid While no food or fuel has been allowed into the territory, international humanitarian organizations have warned of an imminent famine. This warning is all the more pressing as the Israeli...
American President Donald Trump's administration has been pressuring the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations for the past few days to approve a new plan allowing limited aid deliveries to Gaza under Israeli supervision. "The people of Gaza are starving, and we are going to help them get food," the U.S. president said Monday. This mechanism is supposed to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the enclave, more than two months after the imposition of a total Israeli blockade followed by the collapse of a fragile cease-fire reached in January. Context US says new foundation to spearhead Gaza aid While no food or fuel has been allowed into the territory, international humanitarian organizations have warned of an imminent famine. This warning is all the more pressing as the Israeli...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.