Palestinian president calls on Leo XIV to pursue late pope's 'peace efforts'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the new Pope Leo XIV to pursue the "peace efforts" of his predecessor, Francis, an official statement said.

Abbas sent "best wishes for the success of Pope Leo XIV in the pursuit of his noble task and maintaining the legacy of the late Pope Francis," said the statement. Abbas highlighted the "importance of the moral, religious and political role of the Vatican in the defence of just causes," adding that "the Palestinian people and their right to liberty and independence" should be at the top.