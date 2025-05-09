Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
AFP / 09 May 2025 09:42

Palestinian president calls on Leo XIV to pursue late pope's 'peace efforts'

A Palestinian woman reacts over the body of a man in the morgue of the Al-Shifa hospital, following an Israeli strike that hit Gaza City's Thai restaurant and its vicinity on May 7, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the new Pope Leo XIV to pursue the "peace efforts" of his predecessor, Francis, an official statement said.

Abbas sent "best wishes for the success of Pope Leo XIV in the pursuit of his noble task and maintaining the legacy of the late Pope Francis," said the statement. Abbas highlighted the "importance of the moral, religious and political role of the Vatican in the defence of just causes," adding that "the Palestinian people and their right to liberty and independence" should be at the top.

