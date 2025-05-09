FOCUS
Trump's provocation around Persian Gulf: Affront to Iran's national pride?
The American president is considering changing the name of this body of water to "Arabian Gulf" before his Middle East tour, sparking anger in Tehran.
L'OLJ / By Clara HAGE, 09 May 2025 09:51
Once again, geography offers American President Donald Trump a vast playground to distribute the good and bad points of his foreign policy. After renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the "American Gulf" by decree, the American president is now reportedly considering renaming the Persian Gulf to the "Arabian Gulf," according to two U.S. officials cited on May 7 by the Associated Press. During a press briefing, the head of state hinted to journalists that he will have to "make a decision" on this name change during his upcoming visit to the Gulf countries, though he claimed he does not want to "hurt anyone." Context Trump to announce US will refer to Persian Gulf as Arabian Gulf: AP This gesture is perceived as a gift to Arab states, notably Saudi Arabia, which Trump hopes to rally to his regional...
Once again, geography offers American President Donald Trump a vast playground to distribute the good and bad points of his foreign policy. After renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the "American Gulf" by decree, the American president is now reportedly considering renaming the Persian Gulf to the "Arabian Gulf," according to two U.S. officials cited on May 7 by the Associated Press. During a press briefing, the head of state hinted to journalists that he will have to "make a decision" on this name change during his upcoming visit to the Gulf countries, though he claimed he does not want to "hurt anyone." Context Trump to announce US will refer to Persian Gulf as Arabian Gulf: AP This gesture is perceived as a gift to Arab states, notably Saudi Arabia, which Trump hopes to rally to his regional...
On the same topic