How the Sudanese army reached a breaking point with the Emirates

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Entering the third year of a brutal civil war involving numerous foreign actors, Sudan reached a breaking point with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), accused of arming and financing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This week, Khartoum took its most decisive action in this regard, having already expelled 15 Emirati diplomats in December 2023, a few months after the war began. On Tuesday, May 6, the Sudanese Sovereignty Council announced it was breaking diplomatic relations with Abu Dhabi, citing the Emiratis' "direct support" to paramilitary forces and labeling the country as an "aggressor state." This decision came just one day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared itself incompetent to hear Sudan's complaint against the United Arab Emirates for complicity in genocide against the Masalit...

Entering the third year of a brutal civil war involving numerous foreign actors, Sudan reached a breaking point with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), accused of arming and financing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This week, Khartoum took its most decisive action in this regard, having already expelled 15 Emirati diplomats in December 2023, a few months after the war began. On Tuesday, May 6, the Sudanese Sovereignty Council announced it was breaking diplomatic relations with Abu Dhabi, citing the Emiratis' "direct support" to paramilitary forces and labeling the country as an "aggressor state." This decision came just one day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared itself incompetent to hear Sudan's complaint against the United Arab Emirates for complicity in genocide against the Masalit...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in