SUDAN CIVIL WAR
How the Sudanese army reached a breaking point with the Emirates
Khartoum has severed its ties with Abu Dhabi, as drone strikes shake Port Sudan and the ICJ rejected its complaint for complicity in genocide.
L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 08 May 2025 14:05
Entering the third year of a brutal civil war involving numerous foreign actors, Sudan reached a breaking point with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), accused of arming and financing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This week, Khartoum took its most decisive action in this regard, having already expelled 15 Emirati diplomats in December 2023, a few months after the war began. On Tuesday, May 6, the Sudanese Sovereignty Council announced it was breaking diplomatic relations with Abu Dhabi, citing the Emiratis' "direct support" to paramilitary forces and labeling the country as an "aggressor state." This decision came just one day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared itself incompetent to hear Sudan's complaint against the United Arab Emirates for complicity in genocide against the Masalit...
