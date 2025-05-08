Lebanese sets a Guinness World Record in tricep dips

Marc Nassif, a third-year student of physical education and sports at Notre Dame University-Louaize (NDU), set a Guinness world record for the heaviest triceps dips. The principle of dips involves lifting oneself on parallel bars using only arm strength and bending the elbows. It is an exercise mainly targeting the triceps muscle of the arm, while also involving the pectorals and the shoulders.

At just 20 years old, the young man from Achrafieh already made a name for himself with his exploits: in spring 2023, he won the first national street lifting competition. And he repeated it in June 2024. He also holds an unofficial world record in pull-ups in the 106 kg category and an unofficial world record in muscle-ups in the 40.5 kg category.

Having fallen in love with calisthenics, an ancient training method that was brought back to the forefront in recent years, blending gymnastics and bodyweight training, he decided to devote himself entirely to his new passion. Gradually, he sensed the possibility of setting a record by representing Lebanon internationally. To achieve this, he adopted an inflexible lifestyle: he adheres to a rigorous discipline and trains tirelessly, five days a week, three to four hours a day, for several months, constantly pushing his limits. Devoted, he also follows a strict diet and a rigorous, even unconventional, lifestyle, often giving up late-night outings with friends to stay in top shape. He manages everything with precision: food, sleep, leisure.

“It’s a very demanding sport that requires significant physical preparation. I devote all my time to it,” he said, adding, “My daily schedule starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. It is divided between my studies, my training, and my work as a personal trainer. Eat. Sleep. Train. Repeat. That’s how my day goes.”

This success, made popular through social media — particularly his Instagram account, which has turned him into an influencer followed by some 37,000 people for his impressive physique — relies on “behind-the-scenes work” full of constraints and sacrifices that many ignore.

To sculpt his body, Nassif, originally very thin, tried everything in the fitness world before turning to calisthenics. At first, he trained alone for a year, searching for his path, but, in recent years, several people have helped him, like trainers Gabriel Harika and Paul al-Karaani. The transition from self-taught practice to structured training allowed him not only to progress but also to overcome obstacles and occasional failures to achieve his goals.

As a result, sacrifices, consistency, tenacity, self-transcendence, and hard work have paid off. His unwavering commitment over the past five years has materialized in the best way possible. Furthermore, his success has fueled his ambition to set new records in the future. His next goal? To break the Guinness World Record in the pull-up or traction category while pursuing his projects, namely working as a personal trainer and model, before launching his own fitness company.

To inspire others, the young athlete emphasizes two key principles: perseverance and sacrifice. “I worked hard and made significant sacrifices to get here, but it's worth it because I’m doing what I love,” he stated.

This article was originally published in French in L'Orient-Le Jour.

Campus Page In Partnership with