Why Washington brokered separate cease-fire with Houthis

It ends seven weeks of intense American bombing in Yemen. More than 50 days after Washington launched Operation "Rough Rider" aiming to prevent Houthis from attacking commercial ships navigating the Red Sea, in support of Gaza, a separate truce between the United States and the Yemeni rebels was announced Tuesday by Oman. Negotiated through the sultanate, the cease-fire stipulates that Washington will cease its strikes on Yemen and the insurgent group will do the same against American interests. "In the future, neither party will target the other, including American ships, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and smoothness of international commercial shipping," said Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on X, although uncertainty remains over whether the Houthis will suspend their...

It ends seven weeks of intense American bombing in Yemen. More than 50 days after Washington launched Operation "Rough Rider" aiming to prevent Houthis from attacking commercial ships navigating the Red Sea, in support of Gaza, a separate truce between the United States and the Yemeni rebels was announced Tuesday by Oman. Negotiated through the sultanate, the cease-fire stipulates that Washington will cease its strikes on Yemen and the insurgent group will do the same against American interests. "In the future, neither party will target the other, including American ships, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and smoothness of international commercial shipping," said Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on X, although uncertainty remains over whether the Houthis will suspend their...

